By Bashir Bello

The trial of Chinese national, Geng Quanrong over killing of his Nigerian lover, Ummukulsum Sani Buhari on Tuesday suffered set back as the last prosecution witness was absent in court.

The absence of the witness stall the court proceeding before the Kano State High Court presided over by Justice Sanusi Ado Ma’aji for two consecutive days.

Recall that at the last adjourned date, Justice Ma’aji had fixed 19th, 20th and 21st of December for the Prosecution to present their last witness in court.

When the matter came up for continuation of hearing on Tuesday, the prosecution counsel, M. A. Lawan through his Personal Assistant, Wada A. Wada told the court that the witness has a patient in the hospital undergoing dialysis.

Wada however apologized to the court as well as the defense counsel, for the their inability to produce the last Prosecution Witness and sought for an adjournment.

“Regrettably we sincerely apologised for our inability to present our last last witness today, our witness father is seriously sick and is the one taken care of his father who is undergoing dialysis as such he will not be able to come today.

“In view of the circumstances, we apologise to the court and defense counsel,”

Bar. Wada prayed the court to adjourn its sitting to tomorrow Wednesday while assuring that the witness will attend the court proceeding tomorrow.

On his part, defense counsel, Bar. Muhammad Balarabe Dan’azumi didn’t object to the submission of the Prosecution Counsel.

Justice Sanusi Ado Ma’aji consequently adjourned the sitting to 21st December, 2022 for the continuation of hearing.

Recall that the Chinese national was arraigned before the court by the Kano State government on a one court charge bothering on culpable homicide contrary to section 221 (b) of the penal code.