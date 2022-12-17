Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has felicitated President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 80th birth anniversary.

Umahi, in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen on Saturday, said the government and people of the state were proud of Buhari’s rare life accomplishments.

“We thank God for blessing you with good health, wisdom and rare sense of leadership.

“We also thank God for making you a rallying point in the progressive march of achieving a nation of our pride despite daunting challenges,” he said

He described Buhari as a source of inspiration in the leadership history of Nigeria.

“We pray God to continue blessing you with fatherly wisdom, greater longevity and sound health.

“Accept assurances of the affectionate considerations, esteemed regards and best wishes of the government and people of Ebonyi,” he added.. (NAN)