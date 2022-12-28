…as Ovie-Ame 1, joins Delta APC

The President General of Ujevwu Community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr Great Nyekugbe has assured the Delta Central Senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Chief Ede Dafinone of their support in next year’s election,

Mr Nyekugbe also said they are confident that if the chartered accountant is voted into the red chamber, he will do well.

The community chairman who was speaking on behalf of four other community chairmen and representatives in Udu Ward 8 said “We all know your father, and how he has done well, and I am sure if we vote you, you will do well, we will vote for you but don’t forget us, we want you to build our roads and provide electricity for us.

“You are a man that can deliver from your records of what you have done, and you are doing we are very sure of what we stand to gain if we vote you”

The Community President who spoke during Dafinone Ward to Ward Campaign visit ” added that the communities will give the former NEXIM bank board member their maximum votes

Speaking in Ward 8, 7 and 10, Ede Dafinone told the teeming crowd that he was contesting for the Senate to have a better Delta Central, saying Delta State with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President and Ovie Omo-Agege as Governor will be better off.

“What Tinubu has done over these years, building men and developing Lagos is a testimony of what to expect when he emerges as President. Ovie Omo-Agege is no stranger to us, what he has done as the Deputy Senate President touching lives in communities, reaching out to people’s pain is a testimony of what he can do, that is why I am saying APC has the best candidates and they are better prepared to win this election” noting that part of his mission is to touch more lives in Delta Central than the Deputy Senate President has done.

Meanwhile businessman and a grassroot mobilizer in Aladja, Udu local government area of the state, Captain Christopher Asifor popular known as Ovie-Ame 1, had said why he decided to joined the All Progressive Congress, APC was because of his vision and believe that the Deputy Senate President will do well as a Governor of the state.

The community leader who was accompanied by hundred of his followers on Tuesday, during Dafinone campaign at Aladja town Hall Ward 10, said he joined the party because he was convinced the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege was the next governor of Delta State

He said “Three years ago, I got the revelation that Omo-Agege was the next governor of the state and the right person to take us forward and today I have decided to pitch tent with Ovie Omo-Agege and APC, I am not only convince that he will take over, I believe APC is the right party to take us forward”

Ovie-Ame who was accompanied by his large followers including women, and youths narrated how he was approached by other political parties ” I have been approached by other parties but I have decided APC is the party and that is why I have decided to work for them” Ovie AME said.