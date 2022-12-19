By Biodun Busari

American billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday launched a poll on Twitter to determine whether he should step down as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The majority of the Twitter users who participated in the poll have voted for Musk’s removal as the helmsman of the microblogging site he recently acquired.

Tesla Inc. founder when instituting the poll earlier said he would honour the outcome of the votes.

Read also:

Twitter begged Nigeria to lift suspension, FG reveals

Elon Musk reinstates suspended Twitter accounts of journalists

Breaking: Benzema retires from international football

Based on the result of the poll which ended on Monday, 57.5 per cent of the 17.5 million users who joined asked for his ouster.

“Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll,” he asked Twitter users when he put up the poll.

“Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.”

Musk agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion in April 2022, thereby becoming CEO of the microblogging platform.

According to the deal, investors received $54.20 for each Twitter share they own, the company said in a statement.

Twitter also became a privately held company upon the completion of the transaction.

Following the acquisition, the billionaire has been criticised for laying off most of the workers which affected Twitter’s newly created Africa headquarters, cutting 3,700 jobs.

The criticism grew when he went ahead to introduce a verification policy which forces users to pay at least $8 to get the blue badge.

Despite stating that he bought Twitter to encourage free speech, Musk has come under heavy criticism since he took over the company.