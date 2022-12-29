TV YARD MEDIA Ltd has entered into a partnership with JHELP CONCEPTS COMPANY LTD to produce the first ever unique acting reality TV show in Nigeria.

The Acting challenge Reality Tv Show which is solely owned by TVYARD MEDIA LTD under the chairmanship of Okoroafor Chukwuemeka, popularly known as Amb. Chuks Chyke (a Nollywood Actor, Producer & writer) is set to bring something new to millions of viewers across several TV platforms.

Acting Challenge Reality Show is an experience of creative collision, as actors competitively hit against each other craft to win the “ultimate cash prize” and also to become the next “superstar” on the world screen.

This hilarious exciting show is designed to technically train and financially empower the next generation of exportable actors. This project is first of its kind in Nollywood and Africa; it is designed to build the next generation of most wanted world exportable Nollywood talents from Africa to the rest of the world.

According to Mr. Chuks Chyke (The Project Director) It will be an intense drama and action reality-based show for the housemates. The contestants are expected to work hard to be the viewer’s choice to avoid being evicted from the theatre house by the same viewers who vote for their favourite housemates to remain in the show.

According to the Project Manager, Ambassador Raymond Jefferson, reasons why Nigerians/Africans should register for the Acting challenge Reality Tv Show include the fact that it is an opportunity to give people’s acting dream a future.

In addition, he said: “It is a place to build stars. It is an opportunity to reach Hollywood. An opportunity to be trained by professional and veteran filmmakers. An opportunity to feature in a Hollywood/Nollywood movie.

“Registration is free and ends soon.