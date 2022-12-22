Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have eliminated 103 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa State Province (ISWAP) in the past three weeks in the North-East.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami stated this while reviewing progress of military operations on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the troops also apprehended 22 terrorists including four commanders and 18 collaborators within the theatre during the period.

He disclosed that the troops rescued 30 abducted civilians while 280 terrorists and their families comprising 29 males, 73 females and 148 children surrendered to the military across the the theatre of operation.

According to him, the land and air components of the OPHK have continued to dominate the general area as operational activities were being conducted in villages, towns and mountains.

“Cumulatively, within the weeks in focus, troops recovered 20 AK47 rifles, two G3 rifles, five FN rifles, two QJC guns, one gun truck, 2,411 rounds of 7.62mm special, 143 belted rounds of 7.62mm NATO, one barreta pistol, 26 AK47 magazines, four bandoliers, four 36 hand grenades, among others.

“Other items recovered are 33 motorcycles, 33 bicycles, medical suppliers, 50 pieces of males and females fabrics, bags of grains, jerrycans of groundnut oil, cartons of detergents, the sum of N291,060 and other sundry items.

“All recovered items, rescued civilians and arrested terrorists have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action, while the surrendered Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and members of their families are being profiled for further action,” he said. (NAN)