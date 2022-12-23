By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Nigerian Army Troops of Operation Forest Sanity killed eight bandits and seized six motorcycles during ambush patrols in the Chikun/Birnin Gwari general areas of Kaduna State.

While confirming the development on Friday, Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, said according to feedback to the Kaduna State Government, the troops set up ambush positions at bandits’ crossing points in the Buruku/Birnin Gwari areas.

According to him, ” the troops thus made contact with bandits and neutralized eight, while recovering four motorcycles and three mobile phones in the first successful mission. The troops then engaged bandits in a second mission and recovered two motorcycles.”

The Commissioner said that in a similar operation, “troops neutralized two bandits during clearance patrols along the Sabon Birni-Maidaro-Dogon Dawa-Galadimawa-Kidandan-Fatika axes. The troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, two magazines loaded with 52 rounds, six motorcycles and three mobile phones.”

“The troops also dislodged camps around Garke and Galadimawa in Giwa LGA, recovering three Dane guns, two magazines, some military uniforms and nine motorcycles.”

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with gratitude and commended the troops’ stealth, bravery and resilience in the successful operations.”