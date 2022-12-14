A security guard has died after a serious fall while on duty at a Qatar World Cup stadium.

The tournament organisers confirmed that John Njau Kibue, 24, died at Lusail Stadium on Saturday (10 December), the morning after the venue hosted the quarter-final clash between Argentina and Netherlands.

It was gathered that Kibue’s employer had notified the Kenyan’s sister, Ann Wanjiru, that the 24-year-old had fallen from the eighth floor of the stadium.

Wanjiru then told CNN: “We don’t have the money to get justice for him, but we want to know what happened.”

CNN also reported that it had obtained a medical document, which declared that Kibue was taken to the Intensive Care Unit at Hamad General Hospital in Doha. The document read that Kibue had suffered a “severe head injury, facial fractures and pelvic fractures”.

In a statement, the organizers of the World Cup – the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy – announced Kibue’s death.

“We regret to announce that, despite the efforts of his medical team, he sadly passed away in hospital on Tuesday 13 December, after being in the intensive care unit for three days,” the statement added.

“His next of kin have been informed. We send our sincere condolences to his family, colleagues and friends during this difficult time.”