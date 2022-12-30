By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Footballers, apparently, can’t play the sport forever. There is always a time when they can’t continue and hence, call it quits with the beautiful game.

They were many players who did so this year, drawing the curtains to their respective careers.

Here is a list of 10 top footballers the world of football will miss following their retirement this year.

Franck Ribéry

Ex-French international, Franck Henry Pierre Ribéry retired from the Italian side Salernitana in late October. His dynamic team-up with Dutch winger Arjen Robben at Bayern Munich was undeniably one of the best-attacking duos in football history. The Frenchman had 151 goals and 224 assists in 46, 087 minutes of playing time in his career at the club stage.

Mikel Obi

After being a Free agent for almost a year Ex-Nigerian international John Mikel Obi took the decision to retire from professional football in September after an incredible 18-year career. The Midfielder played featured in 498 matches for seven clubs around the globe and had 11 goals and 19 assists during his journey. His appearances in Chelsea alone are 372 in all competitions.

Gerard Piqué

Pique was supposed to play his final game this season against Osasuna but was given a red card at half-time. before he even takes steps on the grass. His retirement was definitely a painful one for Catalan fans. Scored 58 times in 667 appearances for Barcelona, Manchester United, and Real Zaragoza with legendary titles attached to the name of the 35-year-old.

Gonzalo Higuain

The Ex-Argentine international retired from the MLS team Inter Miami just before his contract expiration which is due on the 31st of December 2022. Played 710 matches for Real Madrid, Juventus FC, SSC Napoli, Inter Miami CF, CA River Plate, AC Milan, and Chelsea FC, scoring 335 goals and contributing with 113 assists.

Blaise Matuidi

Another player that retired from Inter Miami is Blaise Matuidi. He assisted France to a World Cup victory in 2018 with his strong ball-winning ability in the midfield alongside Paul Pogba and Ngolo Kante. 699 appearances and scored 50 goals with 44 assists for all his 5 clubs since his debut for ES Troyes AC in 2004.

Carlos Tevez

One of the biggest players to switch from Manchester United to district rivals Manchester City although it was a loan spell at United. He was a free agent after he left his homeboy club Boca Juniors in 2021 before retiring in June 2022. Carlos’s scored 255 goals in 642 appearances.

Laurent Koscielny

Koscielny was a key man in defense during Arsene Wenger’s reign at Arsenal keeping 90 Clean sheets in 353 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League side lifting the FA Cup and Community Shield three times each. He retired in January from Girondins Bordeaux.

Ramires

Ramires Santos do Nascimento Lifted Chelsea’s first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy in the 2011/12 season. He retired from Palmeiras in September 2022.

Fabian Delph

Played most of his career at Aston Villa but Manchester City decorated him with trophies like the FA Cup, Premier League, League Cup, and Community Shield. He retired from Everton at the age of 33 years. Had 204 appearances in the Premier League scoring 7 goals and 10 assists.

Jack Wilshere

The ex-Arsenal star had a lot of potential but was majorly absent throughout his football career due to long-term consistent injuries to his legs. He retired from Norwegian club Aarhus GF at the age of 30. Although he had a short career he made 305 appearances for Arsenal, Bolton Wanderers, AFC Bournemouth, and Aarhus GF. During his professional career, he also played for Arsenal’s and West Ham’s youth teams during his rehabilitation.