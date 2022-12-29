Storm in Senate over Buhari’s N23.7trn ‘ways and means’; PDP mulls disciplinary action against G5 govs are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, December 29, 2022.

In ‘Today in the News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Precious Chukwudi, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

Storm in Senate over Buhari’s N23.7trn ‘ways and means’

The Senate was in disarray for several hours yesterday over how to restructure the payment of N23.7 trillion “Ways and Means” secured from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, in the last 10 years.

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, forced the lawmakers to go into a closed-door session to stop the chaos from degenerating into a brawl.

PDP mulls disciplinary action against G-5 govs

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, may be constrained to invoke articles of its constitution to contend with threats to its electoral fortunes by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and his four aggrieved colleagues, a senior party leader, who pleaded anonymity, has revealed.

Vanguard gathered in Abuja yesterday that the new thinking within the party leadership is unfavorable for platitudes.

2022: Year of Atikulate, Emilokan, Obidients

ARGUABLY, the outgoing 2022 is a year of high-wire politicking and intrigues. It is a year that will not be forgotten in a hurry given the landmark events that shaped the polity.

It is a year that new terminologies came into Nigeria’s political lexicon. Terms like Olule, Emilokan, Obidient, and Atikulate, which arose from the activities of leading politicians, have come to stay.