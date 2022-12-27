Omobolanle Raheem: Killer policeman, accomplices to face orderly room trial; NNPC sells petrol for N148; private depots, N215 are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, December 27, 2022.

In ‘Today in the News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Damilola Ogunsakin, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

Omobolanle Raheem: Killer policeman, accomplices to face orderly room trial

Barely three weeks after policemen attached to Ajiwe Divisional police killed a 31-year-old man, another trigger-happy police officer from the same station shot dead a legal practitioner, Barrister Omobolanle Raheem, on Christmas day.

Mrs Omobolanle Raheem was a member of the Lagos Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association NBA.

Scarcity: NNPC sells petrol for N148; private depots, N215

Petrol shortage has persisted yesterday across the country, as Depots and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria, DAPPMAN, continued to sell petrol at N215 per litre to marketers.

This is an excess of N67 per litre or 31 per cent when compared to N148 per litre being charged at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL depots.

Christmas: Kukah’s message validates Nigeria’s experience under APC’s 8yrs — PDP campaign

The Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, has hailed the consistency of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Mathew Kukah, in always telling truth to power at great personal risk.

Spokesperson for the campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, made the disclosure while responding to the Bishop’s Christmas Day message, in a telephone interview with Vanguard, in Abuja, yesterday.