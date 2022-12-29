After his efforts in pushing TMY Media company to become one of the top digital media companies in Nigeria, Tree Money Yard Records Boss, Specdo is in the news again for his boundary-pushing action as he is set to hold a concert that will reward his fans with a car, mobile phones and motorcycle among other gifts.

Specdo, real name, Ajayi Solomon, who recently announced his revolutionary NFT album, is also the founder and CEO of Tree Money Yard Empire, an entertainment media company that owns the record subsidiary, Tree Money Yard Records and the digital production arm, Tree Money Yard Media (TMY Media).



The Ogun State-born artiste and entrepreneur, born on February 7, 1992, recently spoke about his upcoming album titled “Specdometer” which he claimed “is going to be one of the biggest music in the industry in 2023.”



Posting on his website, he informed: “Over 10 millions peoples are requesting for Specdo latest music on the internet especially at Alaba international music distributional market with so much energy from Tree Money Yard Empire Team.”

He further hinted that his Specdo NFT album is going to be available on all digital platforms even as he gets ready for the Specdo NFT Concert in Festac Town, Lagos.

Said he of the idea behind the Specdo NFT album:” It is a way of monetizing talents and also exposing other entrepreneurs to investment opportunities; it also aims to teach others people what NFT is all about and how we all can build our NFT projects to become wealthy and change our generations as the world turns digital.”

The TMY boss, son of a popular clergy, Ajayi Johnson, who often speaks highly of his family, including two brothers, Daisi and Gabriel, two sisters, Florence Oboribeingha and

Akinfolarin Theresa, and his mother, Ajayi Beatrice Onosigho, has distinguished himself as an entrepreneur with the way he has nurtured the TMY Media company to become one of the top digital media companies in Nigeria.



The company he founded in 2011 and which became active in 2015, now conducts business in Nigeria, Ghana, UAE, UK and US.