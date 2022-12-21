..Visits Effurun Spare Parts market union, Hausa Market

The Senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress in Delta Central, Olorogun Ede Dafinone has said the Presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will hire the best hands to run the country when he wins next year Presidential election.

The Chartered accountant said the former Lagos State Governor’s antecedents speaks volume of his ability to bring development not only to the country but to men as he has shown.

“When Tinubu was the governor of Lagos State, the massive development he brought to the state is still evident, he was not tribal, nor sentimental.

“As a governor, he hired the best hands whom today are ministers, governors, and even Vice President, that is to show you that he has the capacity to hire some of the best hands if he emerges President of the nation next year” adding that Deltans should rally round Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dafinone who was speaking today in continuation of his Ward to Ward campaign in

Uvwie local government area, Ward 10 along Agadaga street in Warri, Delta State, also urge the people to come out en mass and vote APC from the Presidency to the House of Assembly candidates assuring them that their vote this time will count.

Speaking earlier, former Commissioner for Education Chief Veronica Ogbuagu called on the people of Uvwie to vote for APC candidates, insisting that the party has the best candidates to contest this election,

Ogbuagu who also spoke at Ward 10 said it was time Deltans chose the right people who will liberate them and give them the State of their dream. She called on Deltans to vote all APC candidates from the Presidency to the House of Assembly position.

Meanwhile, the Effurun spare parts market members headed by Comrade Nnemeka Nduluo has described the former NEXIM Bank board member as the shining light of Delta State.

Welcoming Dafinone to the Effurun Spare Parts market along Sapele/Warri road, today, the Union Public Relations Officer,Nweahiri Chibuzor said “You are the shining light of Delta State and I pray you will get there. We have been working for you even when you were in DPP but I know this time around with the Electoral Act, our votes will count” he assured the Chartered accountant.

The former chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export zone however promised to roof the Association main hall if he emerges as the winner of next year”s Delta Central Senatorial race, adding that the place should befit the Union name.

At the Hausa market where the Ede Dafinone Campaign team was welcomed with chants of “Nigeria Tinubu mukeso” the leader of the traders, Alhaji Gambo Mohammed Jejeri called for the party to beef up security on the day of the election insisting the members know who to vote

Gambo said “We want to express from our deepest hearts that we will be with you in the 2023 election, we want you to assure us that our people are protected on that day of the election.

“We don’t want to tell you what we cannot do, so what we need you to do now is to talk to your security agencies that day, so that on the day of the election they won’t be segregated” added that they want the message to get to the Deputy Senate President, and Delta State Governorship Candidate of the APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

The Campaign team also visited Uvwie Ward 8 at Ohore 1, Opp. Baptist Church Ohore, Ward 7 by Town Hall, Ugbomro and it’s expected to commence tomorrow from Udu local government area.