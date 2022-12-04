By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Kano State Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, has said the state will vote massively for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as just one local government can provide votes larger than that of the entire South-East.

Garba also predicted that there would be repeat of history in the 2023 general elections, as Tinubu will defeat his NNPP counterpart, a former governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, just like MKO Abiola defeated Bashir Tofa in 1993.

Garba spoke at a lecture organided by Kaduna State chapter of the League of Veteran Journalists, with the theme: “Let’s Talk Nigeria” in collaboration with Arewa House and Hamdala Hotel.

Garba, a former President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), said politics is not cast on stone and that anything can happen.

“I know the former governor of the state is also going to be on the ballot.

“But history will repeat itself again in Kano because late Moshood Abiola of the defunct SDP defeated Kano-born late Bashir Tofa of the defunct NRC during the 1993 presidential election.

“I’m confident Kano state will produce lots of votes come 2023.

“The votes from Nasarawa Local Government of the state alone is more than the votes of the entire South East combined.

“I’m confident we will deliver Kano State to APC Insha Allah.

“The state government will provide an enabling environment for all the candidates and anything can happen.

“All candidates will certainly get their share of votes depending on how the electorate perceived them.

“Kano State has enjoyed good security and my governor has provided enabling environment for all regardless of your tribe, ethnicity and religion.

“Kano State with the highest population in northern Nigeria is the most peaceful state,” he said.

The Commissioner commended the efforts of the Kaduna League of Veteran Journalists and assured them of support.

“It is only in journalism that solidarity and support for the profession is not got.

“It is good to leave a legacy in whatever you do, particularly in human developmen,” he said.

A former Chairman of NUJ Kaduna State Council and Vice Chairman of the Kaduna League of Veteran Journalists, Sir Andrew Fadason, said they were concerned about happenings in the profession and were committed to providing genuine mentorship to other journalists.