By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag refused to give an update on Jadon Sancho’s potential return after Manchester United’s victory over Burnley in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

United defeated the Championship leaders 2-0 in what was their first game after the World Cup break as they prepare for the resumption of the English Premier League season.

Sancho, meanwhile, was not named on the bench as United’s £73 million signing continues to train away from the first team.

When asked for an update on Sancho’s return after United’s win over Burnley, Ten Hag replied: ‘No.’

When asked if he could give a timescale for Sancho’s comeback, Ten Hag shook his head again and said: ‘No’.

Ten Hag also refused to be drawn on criticism of Gareth Southgate, who has been accused of underutilising Rashford during England’s World Cup campaign in Qatar.

When asked if he was surprised by Rashford’s lack of playing time at the World Cup, Ten Hag said: ‘It’s for the manager of England, it’s not my game so I can’t give a comment on that.

‘What I can only say is I think he’s on a very good level, his performances are improving a lot from game to game, he’s a continued threat.

‘Today but also in many other games this season, he’s already scored a lot of goals, also he does a lot of defending work, don’t forget that.

‘I’m really happy with his performances and I hope and expect him to keep going with this attitude and performance level.