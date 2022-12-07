A Nigerian law firm, TEMPLARS, and Ghanaian law firm, AMPEM Chambers, have announced a collaboration to launch a new law firm to be known as TEMPLARS, in Ghana.

The new firm will serve clients across all sectors of the Ghanaian economy, including mining, energy, infrastructure, financial services, education, franchising, telecommunications and fintech.

Speaking on the collaboration, Managing Partner of TEMPLARS, Oghogho Akpata, said: “This is an extremely exciting step in TEMPLARS’ growth across Africa.

“The Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement is opening a new vista of opportunities across the continent and, despite recent global economic headwinds, we have seen increasing demand from clients for sophisticated support across Africa.

“TEMPLARS already has a significant share of the Nigerian legal services market as well as deep client connections to Ghana and elsewhere in Africa, so a natural next step in our growth trajectory is to expand into these other markets where our clients and business relationships require our services.”

Kofi Darko Asante, Founding Partner of AMPEM Chambers, added: “This collaboration is a positive development for both clients and employees of the firm. It creates the right platform for our clients to benefit from a rare combination of our deep understanding of the Ghana market and international expertise of TEMPLARS.”