‘Tech ME’ has empowered young females who are between the ages of 12 and 16 in Ajegunle area of Lagos State with coding skills.

‘Tech ME’ is a social enterprise that uses technology to address social concerns, with an emphasis on entrepreneurship, civic participation, and education in particular.

Sidney Odili, director of the Tech ME Program said that the first group of twenty females in Tech ME’s training programme finished on Friday, December 16, 2022.

According to Odili, the programme called Smart Girls trains girls between the ages of 12 and 16 who attend low-income schools computer and coding skills.

At the weekend, one of the most practical coding languages, known as Python, was taught to the project’s beneficiaries.

Odili asserts that “ensuring gender equity in computer science is crucial. The majority of the schools in Ajegunle, one of Lagos’ poorest neighbourhoods, lack a functioning computer lab.”

He said: “Some of our recipients’ only chance to develop an interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) will be through the Smart Girls programme.

“Nothing is out of reach for these girls if given the correct assistance and resources.

“The girls created a straightforward word game at the conclusion of the programme using the coding abilities they had learnt.”

Projecting into 2023, Odili disclosed that a total of 60 females would be trained under the project, adding that following the Christmas and New Year’s vacations, the project will resume.

Meanwhile, a 13-year-old recipient of the Smart Girls programme named Promise Owolabi who spoke with Credible News said she plans to study artificial intelligence in the University, vowing that someday she would create software that would instruct other girls how to code.

Over the years, Tech ME had empowered women and young people with ICT, entrepreneurship and coding skills to in a pleasant and interesting way.

It was learned that at Tech ME, employees do not merely identify problems; they also contribute to finding solutions.