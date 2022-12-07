By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Governor Àminu Waziri Tambuwal has Commissioned Tuesday a new state of the art Nigerian Army Command guest house in Sokoto, constructed by the Nigerian Army.

The 86 rooms capacity guest house constructed by the Nigerian Army is equiped with a sweeming pool, a 300 seats capacity conference hall, Gymnasium, restaurant and a bar for the relaxation of guest.

Tambuwal in remarks while commitioning the new edifice said it would attract to the state both local and foreign visitors which would improved the socio economic development of the people of the state.

He however commended the concerted efforts of the chief of Army staff in maintaining peace and security in Sokoto state and indeed parts of the northwest.

The construction of the project which started on the 26 of August 2021 was delivered for use on the 21st of October 2022 barely 13 months only.

The commissioning ceremony of the two stories building guest house is to commemorate the 2022 COAS Annual conference currently holding in Sokoto.

Similar projects were also Commissioned that includes COAS Guest house, a Mosque at International conference Kasarawa, a school and drainage in Sifawa as well s other Nigerian Army intervention projects, in Sokoto South, Tangaza and Goronyo local government areas.