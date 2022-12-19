Aminu Tambuwal

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Sokoto state Government has urged the federal government to take over the state Independent Power Project ( IPP) and later compensate the state.

Governor Àminu Waziri Tambuwal made the statement at a 3-day expanded interactive stakeholders engagement and interactive consultation on the proposed 30MW pilot wind Farm project in Sokoto, held at Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto.

He said the IPP Project initiated by the previous administration in the state has consumed huge resources of the state, therefore became a burden to the state government.

Tambuwal who was represented at the conference by the secretary to the state government Alhaji Mainasara Ahamad described the state IPP Project as a white elephant project left uncompleted by the previous administration in 2015.

He said the state could no longer continue with the project considering the funds already sunk and what’s needed now for its completion”

” It could be a delight to the state if the federal government will take over and complete the Projects to improve electricity generation in the state”

The Governor further remarked that the new drive by the federal government was a commendable mark and a turning point for the nation, toward achieving growth and development.

” the initiative was a positive springboard for electricity and renewable power

revolution for Nigerians ” we are ready to support and drive the implementation process of the project by providing the required enabling environment in land and other support mechanisms aimed at tackling climate change and global warming” says Tambuwal.