THE only female lawmaker in the Ondo State House of Assembly, Favour Tomomewo, has promised to continue her legislative duties within the ambit of the law, as she resumed sitting after her purported suspension from the Assembly.

In a statement, Tomomewo thanked Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for the role he played in her reinstatement.

She said: “Sequel to the aforestated, I give my sincere appreciation and am ready to continue to work in synergy with my colleagues in the Ondo state House of Assembly for the betterment of my people and the State in general.”