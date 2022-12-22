By Biodun Busari

While it is almost settled that Argentina’s talisman and skipper, Lionel Messi will win his eighth Ballon d’Or, questions are being raised if he could be crowned with the Super Ballon d’Or.

Messi won FIFA World Cup in Qatar after Argentina defeated France 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out following a thrilling 3-3 draw match on Sunday.

The Super Ballon d’Or is only awarded to best performing footballer of the last thirty years, with phenomenal records.

Read also: Beshth: The Arabian robe Messi wore at World Cup final

It is also said that the Super Ballon d’Or, which is the most prestigious award, is only for European footballers.

On December 24, 1989, the Super Ballon d’Or winner was announced and the honour was given to mark France Football Magazine’s 30th birthday.

However, it was only one player that won the award in history and the recipient was a legendary Argentine, Alfredo Di Stéfano beating Michel Platini and Johan Cruyff in the voting.

Though only players from Europe were eligible for the award, Di Stéfano was nominated because he is a citizen of Spain.

At the age of 88, Di Stéfano passed away at the Gregorio Maraón General University Hospital in Madrid on July 7, 2014.

He won eight La Liga championships, five consecutive European Cups, an Intercontinental Cup, two Copas Latinas, a Copa de Espaa, and a Small Club World Cup while playing for Real Madrid.

Messi is being projected to win the Super Ballon d’Or because of his phenomenal feats in the world of football. Messi has won everything and it has been more than 30 years Di Stéfano won it.

Also, Messi also has a Spanish-Argentine passport. Will Messi repeat history?