A group of talented students under the platform called Mysteriousdevs team from Oyo State has recently emerged winner of ProduceAfrica Code Champion of the year 2022 and went home with N500,000.

The coding challenge was put together by Produce Africa Development and Entrepreneurial Initiative in partnership with Nigerians In Diaspora Organization – Germany, TechCabal, Assets Microfinance Bank ImperialEdTech and IndexPortal Globe.

The event was held at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Victoria Island Lagos.

The event which had students showcased software solutions that have a direct impact on their communities witnessed parents, companies representatives, students, and other stakeholders in attendance.

A team of five judges from Interswitch, Paystack, Atos, School client Technologies, and Heirs Insurance Ltd after intense evaluation of each app demonstration announced the winners.

Mysteriousdevs team won out of nine teams who were selected after an evaluation of the projects from a pool of submissions to present their solutions to compete for the title of ProduceAfrica Code Champion of the year 2022.

The product tagged: solution AARR, is a web app that gives farmers weather forecast reports in a way that will be useful and personalized to their different farming products.

Also at the event, The app Traviks which was created by Coders Port, a team of students from Dowen College Lagos won the ProductAfrica Mist Enterprising App of the year 2022.

The App helps parent track the location of their kids in real time which also keeps track of the child’s last location in the case of internet inaccessibility. The team was rewarded with the sum of One Hundred Thousand Naira.

The Shooting Coders team of Imperial Gate School was not left behind in the code challenge. Their solution which was an android based voting app called E-NigVotes which according to their presentation would simplify voting processes and address electoral fraud was declared ProduceAfrica Most Innovative App of the year 2022 and the team was handed over the award price of One Hundred Thousand Naira.

Speaking the event, The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Asset Microfinance Bank was present at the event and in his remarks stated that he was impressed to see teenagers that are creating solutions to solve problems in their communities.

Earlier, in his word, The founder of Produce Africa Development and Entrepreneurial Initiative Mr. Gabriel Igbinosa spoke of the need for a reset in the Scheme of work and curriculum of secondary schools and tertiary institutions to integrate hands-on and project-based coding.

He dramatized how a child should see the mouse as a tool that he can wield to change the world and not just as a hardware device.

Also, Fejiro Hanu CEO of Patricia emerged above Babs Ogundeyi CEO/Co-founder of Kuda Bank, and David Oyebola, the CEO/Co-founder of EasyRide to bag home the title of ProduceAfrica Teens’ Idol 2022 and was represented by Bolaoluwatito Olayiwola.

It is a particular award category of ProduceAfrica Code Challenge 2022 that recognises young and outstanding Africans inspiring teenagers and making an impact around Africa. The winner emerged from a public poll among teenagers.