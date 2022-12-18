By Ayo Onikoyi

The annual streetwear convention, known as “Street Souk” returns to Lagos today for its fifth year anniversary. The ground-breaking festival has partnered with Pocket by Piggyvest, MTN, Power Horse, Jameson and TrybeOne to bring together the best of Africa’s upcoming and most influential streetwear brands for a unique and immersive experience celebrating fashion, music, culture, sports and art.

This year’s edition features cult favorites like Mowalola, Ashluxe, Vivendii, Flykicks and Crocs, collaborations with international brands such as Hatton Labs, Kids of Immigrants, and Places + Faces, and homegrown brands including WAF, NBDA, Thirsty Lab, High Fashion, 5200 Fleece and Creer Magnus. Festival goers can also look forward to experiences like a designated World Cup viewing center dubbed the Native NRGY Hotel, and a gaming area powered by Xbox, a skate ramp, football freestylers, and an all new food experience zone.

Street Souk has fast become one of the stand-out events in the Lagos December social calendar with this year’s edition scheduled to take place on December 18th at Harbour Point in VI.

Founded in 2018 by 23-year-old entrepreneur, Iretidayo ‘Ireti’ Zaccheaus, Street Souk was born out of the lack of avenues to nurture and access the growing streetwear scene in Nigeria. Over the past five years Ireti has expertly curated a unique space for young Africans to express themselves freely, enhance their creativity, network and connect.

Street Souk has grown from a humble 40-stall event with 1,500 in attendance to hosting over 115 stalls with an expected attendance of 5,000 this year. The success of her vision has been supported by a host of heavyweights across the fashion industry including the late Virgil Abloh who once described the event as a key part of Africa’s “youth-driven fashion renaissance”.