By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala, has responded to her colleagues, Yul Edochie, for encouraging polygamous marriages and making his marital infidelity public.

Doris in a series of posts on her Instagram page slammed the actor, claiming he was shameless for bringing his marital affairs to the public.

She continued by denouncing the actor for endorsing polygamous unions in light of his past declarations that he was a proud polygamist.

She wrote,”@yuledochie .. what an entitlement. Can you please allow your wife May have some peaceful moment, without trying to chase clout always with the situation.

“I’m in same situation with your wife, so I understand perfectly well what she’s going through. Kindly enjoy the new born of your bone and flesh of your flesh.. ah ah .. where’s your shame!.

“KAI MEN WILL DISGRACE YOU SHA!.

“Taaaaaaa men ehhhh Nawa ooooo @yul am shaming for you sha.. something wey other men go chop clean mouth..

“You and one other obsessed selfish fool I know go chop am finish with your mouth open!

” Then you want to have your cake back.. shame.”