SBM Intelligence, a research firm that analyses West African geopolitical and economic situation, has released its projection of the forthcoming 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

The firm, predicts the states that will be won by the top three candidates in the election, namely:

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

2023 presidential election set to be the tightest, says SBM

Projection: 2023 presidential elections

According to the SBM, the 2023 presidential election is set to be the tightest in Nigeria’s history. As such, the research firm predicts that there may be a run-off, the first in the country’s history.

Nevertheless, the SBM gave a caveat that “a week is a long time in politics”.

*List of states Tinubu may win, SBM projects:

Yobe

Borno

Zamfara

Katsina

Jigawa

Niger

Nasarawa

Kogi

Oyo

Ondo

Ekiti

Lagos

Ogun

*List of states Atiku may win, SBM projects:

Sokoto

Kaduna

Bauchi

Gombe

Adamawa

Taraba

FCT

Osun

Delta

Bayelsa

Rivers

Akwa Ibom

*List of states Peter Obi may win, SBM projects

Plateau

Edo

Abia

Imo

Enugu

Anambra

Ebonyi

Cross River

Benue

*List of states that are too close to call

Kebbi

Kano

Kwara

From the foregoing, SBM’s projection indicates that Tinubu may win 13 states while Atiku may win 12. Obi may take nine states, according to the projection.