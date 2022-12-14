By Adeola Badru

Sport enthusiasts have converged to make case for Nigeria’s unity through grassroots football.

A non governmental and apolitical group, “The One Nigeria Cup Grassroots Coalition Initiative,” last week in Abuja, reiterated it strong desire to see the nation remain united in spite of her diversity and political allegiance in February 2023 election and beyond.

This, the group hopes to achieve by using football at the grassroots across the six geo-political zones of the country, noting that Nigerians will through the game be reminded of the need for One Nigeria to be the biggest winner of it all.

During a public lecture that attracted people from different walks of life to further explore the possibilities and potential of developing grassroots sports, tagged: “Our collective roles as Nigerians towards reinstating peace and unity before, during and after elections,” the event further created awareness for the tournament tagged: “One Nigeria Cup which is due to kick off on December 15.”

The five-week long chain of activities for the torney will spreas across the six geo-political zones and climax in Lagos on Sunday January 22nd 2022.

The event was also attended by business minds, the security apparatus and other individuals from various works of life who brainstormed for hours on how to achieve national unity and togetherness through grassroot football before, during and after the 2023 elections.

The list of guests who spoke at the event include, President of the Africa Beach Soccer Union, Mr Mahmud Hadeija, Chairman Downlink Solutions, Mr Ameen Abdul and the FCT Commandant Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps who was represented by Chief Superintendent of Corps FCT Command Mr Tope Olowosulu.

The guests in their separate presentations talked about key issues bothering on the importance of the grassroots in sensitizing itself with regards to maintaining the status quo of peace and unity during and after the elections.