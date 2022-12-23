By Chukwuma Ajakah

Popular gospel singer, songwriter and worship leader, Oluwatosin Adejumobi aka Tosin Bee has dropped a spicy song that is in sync with the yuletide as it celebrates Jesus, the reason for the season.

The worship song, succinctly titled, “JESUS” features Efe Nathan. Presented in an engaging emotive worship session, “JESUS'” hits the airwaves with a bang reminiscent of the African gospel music maestro’s bestsellers like “Testimony”, “Praise Unlimited”, “Praise Unlimited Pt. 2” and a lot of other sensational hits that feature at his live shows, “Communion with Tosin Bee”.

Tosin Bee’s brand of contemporary African gospel music uniquely blends traditional and modern rhythms, compelling listeners to reciprocate by actively participating in the singing and dancing frenzy. This happens often, especially in his live concerts that typically trigger instantaneous audience responses akin to those of legendary gospel artistes like America’s Don Moen, Ron Kennoly and perhaps, Nigeria’s Panama Percy Paul.

The newly released song, “JESUS” encapsulates the central message of salvation, power and authority in the name of Jesus, reminding the listener that he is the reason for the season.

The select track for Christmas “JESUS” is etched in scriptures such as Philippines 2:10 and so powerfully rendered that each line reflects the embedded message:

“That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, things in the earth, and things under the earth.”

Although Tosin Bee is famous for his pulsating energetic performances, he adopts a novel style in this outing as he and his band masterfully render the worship medley in a sitting position, creating a relaxed atmosphere without losing steam.

As revealed in the video clips, Tosin Bee with a microphone and a dynamic musical band, puts up electrifying performances that the target audience will find irresistible.

The Christmas medley, laced with rich soul-lifting and easy to “sing along” lyrics, robustly typifies the popular crooner’s genre of contemporary African gospel music.

The Tosin Bee brand of music readily resonates with listeners as popular praise and worship tunes are infused into its lyrics, blended with traditional drumbeats and modern musical instruments. Moreover, the music minister’s melodious voice combines appealingly with that of the band in rendering lines like: “Let the fragrance of my worship rise to you/Let the fragrance of my worship rise to you/ Let the fragrance of my worship fill the earth/As your name is glorified/ As your name is glorified…” and “…We call your name, Jesus…” with the audience joining in overly repetition of “Jesus” as refrain and chorus.

Tosin Bee’s “JESUS” together with his other songs, including “Oba Iyanu”, “You Are God” and “Praise Affair” are available in record stores and social media platforms.