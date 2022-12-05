By Efosa Taiwo

Morocco defender, Achraf Hakimi says that Spain should be afraid of his team ahead of their Round of 16 clash on Tuesday.

Hakimi said that the Atlas Lions deserve respect because they topped Group F ahead of Croatia and Belgium.

The PSG right-back revealed that the team is basking with a winning mentality, and that they can once again pull off a surprise in Qatar.

Read Also: 2022 World Cup: Morocco qualify as Group winners after 2-1 win over Canada

He said (via Sport): “We were first in the group, and I think we already deserve a little respect. I think Spain knows it, and they’ve to be a little afraid of us.

“They have to be afraid of us, the truth. And why not give the surprise again?”

He continued: “The coach has transmitted a winning mentality to us, and it doesn’t matter who comes, we’ve to play our game, in the we are in lines