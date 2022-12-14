Director General of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, has said that the organization is providing proper testing of locally produced goods in order to prevent them from being rejected in foreign markets.

Salim, yesterday, in Lagos during the celebration of SON @50, disclosed that the regulatory agency was doing this by equipping their Engineering Laboratories, the National Metrology Institute in Enugu, the Leather and Textile Laboratory in Kaduna, the Foods, Chemical and Electrical Laboratories in Ogba, Lagos.

Represented by SON’s Marketing Director, Richard Adewunmi, the DG said: “SON has over the years put in place programmes for capacity building for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, MSME’s, with discounts, waivers and product’s certification processes for that sector to ensure the products and services offered meet the specified requirements of the Standards and can compete favourably in the international space, thereby, creating job opportunities for Nigerians.

“To further strengthen our core mandate, we are constructing new Regional Offices Complex, state offices and rehabilitating old office buildings. We are also working closely with state governments to provide lands for construction of offices and laboratories in order to enable prompt service delivery to factories and MSMEs.

“We recently commissioned the Kano Regional Training Facility to provide training services for our stakeholders in the North West and would be commissioning in North East Regional Office Complex in Bauchi State in a few days.”

He congratulated the entire family of SON both past and present for their service to the nation.