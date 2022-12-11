Atiku Abubakar

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, said the solution to Bokoharam and insurgency in Nigeria is strong leadership.

Atiku stated this while speaking, alongside his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the People’s Townhall meeting organised by Channels Television on Sunday.

He said, “The lsting to solution to the Bokoharam insurgency is strong leadership. I still can not understand the Bokoharam insurgency. I’ve been to the Sambisa Forest and I did not see forest. All I see was shrubs.

According to the organizers, the People’s Townhall is primarily is anchored on how to sustain Nigeria’s shared democracy.

It gives Nigerians a golden opportunity to ask important questions and get specific solutions to the many challenges confronting this nation.

Details later…