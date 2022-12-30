By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

An international Civil Society Organisation, Solidaridad has called on oil palm stakeholders in Nigeria to look into Strategies that would bring about increase in the human resources in the sector.

The Programme Manager, oil Palm Solidaridad Nigeria, Mr. Kenechukwu Onukwube gave the charge in Uyo during a recent meeting on “validation of sustainable management Plan”, organised for stakeholders drawn from Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Kogi and Enugu States.

Onukwube reiterated that the importance of increased human resources especially the younger generation in the sector could not be over emphasized as it would contribute to improved oil palm farming and production.

His words: “For this particular meeting we are focusing on oil palm sector. If we really want to have economic benefit from oil palm we can increase the percentage in the next few years. That is planning.

“Our research has shown that the population of those who are still involved in the oil palm sector are dwindling, so there is the need for you the Stakeholders to look at strategy to increase the human resources to move the oil palm production-in the country upwards.

“This applies to all the states in the country. If more young people are migrating from oil palm farming to other areas of human endeavors who will do this. This is a serious challenge”.

Onukwube noted that the aim of the meeting was to see that oil palm stakeholders were truly able to manage the oil palm landscape effectively, and whether it was possible to achieve it.

He urged them to partner relevant government sectors in their various states, and the private sector to stop the widespread deforestation, stressing: “We cannot afford to allow further degradation of our Forests. We should be able to do the XYZ to reduce the degraded areas and increase the forest areas by using oil palm”