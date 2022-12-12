Special Adviser on Security to Governor Babagana Zulum BornoState, Abdullahi Ishaq, has said Abubakar Shekau, ex-Boko Haram leader, had 83 concubines.

Speaking, weekend in Maiduguri, the state capital, Ishaq said some terrorists who surrendered to the military disclosed the information on Shekau.

Shekau was said to have in 2021, committed suicide when he realised that Islamic State of West African Province, ISWAP, fighters wanted to capture him alive.

“We started this non-kinetic approach 16 months ago. The model started shortly after the death of Abubakar Shekau and the state government didn’t want ISWAP to continue using Shekau’s fighters, we know it would be deadly.

“So, the first fighters that I received in Bama told me that Shekau had 83 concubines, just imagine that.

“They said he is now in hell because he committed suicide during his clash with the other faction. He always told them to go out and fight, if they die in the process, several virgins are waiting for them.

“Let me say this, many of his commanders were bitter after he committed suicide because that act contradicts what he preached. I can tell you that many of these fighters don’t know how to perform simple ablution not to talk of how to do prayers. We had to start teaching them after we brought them to Maiduguri.”

In 2018, Shekau said he was tired of the calamity that had befallen his sect, adding that it was better to die and rest in paradise.