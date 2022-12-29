By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE major Streets of Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital were on Thursday thronged with supporters of Senator Bassey Akpan the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, to welcome him back home from the Correctional centre in Ikot Ekpene.

Akpan who is also the senator representing Uyo Senatorial district, arrived Uyo metropolis at about 6:30pm on Thursday in a long convoy causing gridlock along Ikot Ekpene road to the popular plaza, and around Aka road.

Some of the supprters, mostly the youths were also heard chanting “Daddy welcome”, and “OBA is back”, as they moved on the Streets

The Court of Appeal in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State had on Wednesday, December, 28, 2022 granted Akpan bail on health grounds.

It could be recalled that Bassey Akpan who is among visible and contenders of Akwa Ibom governorship seat in 2023 was on December 1, 2022 sentenced to 42years in prison for corruption by the Federal High Court, Uyo.

He was sentenced on a six-count charge bordering on money laundering and receipt of exotic Cars worth N204million, during the time he served as Commissioner for Finance under the administration of Godswill Akpabio.

Senator Akpan fondly called ‘OBA’ by his admirers was prosecuted by the federal government anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commissíon (EFCC)..

Meanwhile, Akpan’s, release from Correctional centre, on Thursday after 28 days he was convicted and jailed by elicited great excitement and happiness among his teeming supporters and party members.