By Steve Oko

Immediate-past Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia Central, Senator Theodore Orji, has said that peace and unity are sacrosanct for the economic development of South East zone.

Orji who stated this Thursday night in an interview with our Correspondent after being honoured by the Ebonyi State Government with the prestigious Grand Commander, Ebonyi Hall of Fame (GCEHF), award, said that South East would achieve much under secure environment.

He noted with concern the spate of insecurity in parts of the zone, stressing that no meaningful development can be recorded without peace and security.

Senator Orji enjoined the people of South East not to allow anything erode the gains of Igbo resilience and enterprising spirit that had distinguished the people over the years.

On the award conferred on him, the former Governor said it would spur him to be more dedicated in his service to humanity.

He said it was gratifying to note that “people watch and recognize you for your works”.

Senator Orji commended Gov. David Umahi for the quantum of infrastructural development recorded in the state under his watch, describing it as massive and amazing.

” I thank God for Ebonyi people. Their Governor is working hard. He has transformed the state.

” When I came here, I hardly recognized it. The last time I was here, Abakaliki was not like this; everywhere has changed.

” All along I see Ebonyi on television but I have seen the massive infrastructural development today.

” I congratulated the Governor and told him, he has done well!”

Earlier in his remarks, Gov. Umahi said that the Ebonyi Hall of Fame award was instituted to recognize those whose services had in one way or the other positively affected the state.

He also said that the maiden edition of the award series was to tell the Ebonyi stories from obscurity to fame.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife Patience; Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Lucky Iraboh; Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba; and former Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika, were among those honoured at the event.

Honoured also were former Governors of the state, while posthumous award was given to the late founding father of the state, Akanu Ibiam; and the late Head of State who created Ebonyi State, Gen. Sani Abacha.