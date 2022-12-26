By Efosa Taiwo

Chelsea midfielder, N’Golo Kante has emerged as a potential transfer target for Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassr.

Kante is set to become a free agent next summer and rumours are rife that he will not be offered a new contract by Chelsea.

The Frenchman has had his year plagued with injuries which resulted in him missing the World Cup.

The former Leicester City midfielder is not expected to return to action until February 2023 but that has not stopped clubs from jostling for his signature.

Despite a number of clubs having made their interest in Kante known, the Saudi giants appear the most likely to sign him.

According to Foot Mercato, Al-Nassr are keen on adding Kante to their squad when his deal expires at the end of the season.

Al- Nassr are looking to add both Kante and former Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo to their squad in the coming months.