By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Samklef and other Nigerians have reacted to Mercy Johnson’s endorsement of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The reactions followed pictures the actress released on Wednesday, via her Instagram page.

In the post, she was spotted alongside the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the women leaders of APC.

She captioned the post saying, “Earlier today, I joined His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu @jidesanwoolu and the incredible women leaders that make up the APC Women Presidential Campaign Team at the APC women south-west rally.

“As a woman, wife to an APC candidate @princeodiokojie and mother, I am confident in the APC plan for women, which is in line with the 35% affirmative action for women.

“From the goodwill messages and conversations with the women leaders, I was opportune to hear from the horse’s mouth and I have renewed hope and confidence in the good intentions, great plans and actions to follow for the women of Nigeria and for the people of Nigeria.”

A wide range of Nigerians have expressed their displeasure on social media.



Some netizens slammed her for choosing APC, while others claimed she had the freedom to support whichever party she pleases.

In responses to the post, Samklef, on his Twitter page, claimed that some Nigerians are always ready to slam anyone who does not support their party, adding that he had friends who were in APC and PDP.

He wrote, “Yeye dey smell. They are always ready to cancel anyone with opinion that does not support their bias mtcheeew.

“If na your sister get the kind opportunity wey Mercy Johnson get, no be you go polish her shoe to go join them?

“Politics no be war. Me I kuku get friends for PDP, APC.” Yeye dey smell They are always ready to cancel anyone with opinion that does not support their bias mtcheeew if na your sister get the kind opportunity wey Mercy Johnson get no be you go polish her shoe to go join them? 😂 politics no be war. Me I kuku get friends for PDP, APC pic.twitter.com/77H7PgRHIo December 8, 2022

@shangdavidson said, “Lmao Mercy Johnson don collect national cake too ,sayNA vote for APC,madam support your husband in peace don’t tell us what to do

@isholaodun014 said, “Mercy Johnson is free to support anybody, but I’m fully OBIdient…. And PO is coming.

@fabulosArmie said, “I feel Nigerians expect too much from some of these celebrities. Half of them are not as smart as we think.

“Mercy Johnson is just another reminder.

@Afy567 said, “Mercy Johnson should be very ashamed of herself! All these celebrities only care about their personal interests.

@Blesing_Andrew said, “If this bad government is favoring some of you, I know you won’t speak ill about it.

“Leave Mercy Johnson alone,if she goes against her husband and ends up losing her marriage y’all will still drag her.

“Keep watching her movies and rest.

@kaylayechi said ,”Mercy Johnson is fighting to remain in the circle of the wealthy. Fight for yourself and fight for what is right, don’t be influenced by political jobbers. Pick a side, mercy has picked hers. Ko seni to ma ja fun ori e.

@AmmaFoodieGirl_ said, “I’m never against Mercy Johnson supporting her husband under APC. I will cut her some slack on that. But the moment she wants to influence people’s choices with her gaddamn renewed hope of APC in 2023 elections after all these mess under APC, then she’s in for any charade.