By Efosa Taiwo

Liverpool on Sunday lost 3-1 to Lyon in a mid-season friendly as they get set for the return of the English Pemier League on boxing day.

Liverpool who fielded a strong starting eleven opened the scoring with Fabio Carvalho finding the back of the net in the first minute

Mohamed Salah then missed the chance to make it 2-0 from the penalty spot and Harvey Elliott was forced off through injury.

The Reds were then made to pay for their squandered chances as Lyon scored three to claim a 3-1 victory over the Anfield side.

The two sides, however, took part in a penalty shootout which Lyon won 5-3.