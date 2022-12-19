Mr Kolade Afeez Oladigbolu, MD/CEO

Lagos-based real estate firm, Royal Colony Homes have announced new projects targeted for the 2023.

The MD/CEO of Royal Colony Homes Limited, Mr Kolade Afeez Oladigbolu made the announcement at the company’s 2022 End of Year Party held recently.

During his opening remark, Mr Oladigbolu welcomed everyone to the event and thanked all the staff, contractors and independent marketers for their indefatigable efforts in 2022 which has made the company stand out in the real estate industry.

He stated that two remarkable projects stood out in 2022, which are the SOUTHERN POINT I & II. According to him, these projects and others brought in a lot of profitable business and valuable agreements and helped to boost the company’s reputation.

He added that in 2022, the company exceeded its annual sales projections thus propelling it from point B to point D.

He thanked the staff, contractors and independent marketers again for their dedication, inspiration and professionalism in carrying out their duties and responsibilities.

Oladigbolu stated that their role was indispensable to the company’s success, adding that 2023 is filled with a lot of opportunities.

He said the company is coming up with gigantic new projects set to launch in the first quarter of 2023, adding that the projectss would take the Lagos real estate market by surprise and bring more value to its clients.

He wished everyone a merry Christmas and prosperous new year ahead.