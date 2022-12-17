By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As parts of efforts to rid the country of eye problem, the Rotary International District 9110, Nigeria, bankrolled free eye surgeries for 100 patients in Ota, Ogun State.

The club covers all Rotary Clubs in Lagos and Ogun States.

Speaking, the District Governor 9110, Rotarian Omotunde Lawson who inaugurated the Global Grant -Aided Rotary D9110 Eye Hospital, at Ota, disclosed that Rotary had been partnering with government and private sectors to help the vulnerable and the poor.

Lawson explained that, said the project was executed to provide eye solution adding that glaucoma and cataracts are basically the most common eye defects that affect the vision of most people.

According to her, the project was funded by Rotary clubs in Lagos and Ogun States, as well as some international clubs.

“The project is huge and cannot be funded solely by individual Rotary club except through collaboration and supports of partners all over the world as well as Rotary foundation, to be able to carry out the surgery.

“The project would provide solution to beneficiaries whose sights have been lost as well as those with visual impairment.”

“This is one of the things that Rotary does. This is one area of focus of Rotary. This is just the beginning,” she added.

Lawson said that the surgeries were carried out by indigenous eye doctors, saying “this is a source of pride to us in this global eye solution”.

On her, the Special Guest and Commissioner for Health Ogun State, Dr Tomi Coker, said that the bedrock of any health system was Primary Health Care, hence the state government’s commitment to strengthening health care at the grassroots.

Coker, who was represented by Dr Tayo Lawal, a member of Rotary Club of Gbagada and Special Adviser on Health to Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state said that the government was glad to partner with the District and other sponsors locally and internationally.

“This is a grant of forty million naira that would span through five years with indicators and targets to achieve its purpose. It is a welcome initiative because the governor is always advocating public private partnership in order to take the sector forward.

“The location is very strategic. Ota is a fast developing community. We have no doubt that the rotary club will deliver what is expected. We will create awareness and employ our people to take advantage of this,” Coker said

According to him, the state government has been developing the primary health care in term of infrastructure and capacity building to improve the health of the people.

“So many of these health issues can be addressed with effective primary health system and that the Eye Hospital will be a referral centre”, he said.

In his remarks, Rotarian, Aruna Ogunsola, the Project Contact/Chairman, implementation Committee said that he was elated to have led the committee that birthed “this finest of humanitarian projects”.