By Efosa Taiwo

Former Arsenal star, Mesut Ozil has slammed critics of Cristiano Ronaldo, saying that the Portuguese star deserves more respect than he gets, especially from the media.

Ronaldo had his contract terminated at Manchester United by mutual consent in November after an explosive interview with British journalist, Piers Morgan.

Lately, the former Real Madrid star was reported to have fallen out with national team coach Fernando Santos and was dropped for their World Cup clash against Switzerland.

The 37-year-old has come under fire from managers, fans and pundits alike for his recent actions but Ozil has defended his former team-mate and claimed Ronaldo’s critics ‘just want to get attention’.

In a post on his Twitter handle, Ozil wrote: ‘I really don’t get where this constant negativity from the press about Cristiano comes from… The Media is just trying to get clicks, and pundits who don’t have a career anymore just want to get attention with his big name and try to make him look bad…

‘He is soon 38 years old – so what’s the surprise that he doesn’t score 50 goals a season anymore? Every football fan out there should be happy to have seen him playing world class football for 20 years

‘I don’t think anyone from the new generation will be able to match his numbers again. He will forever be in his own category. Everyone should show more respect to one of the greatest athletes in sports history.’

Ozil spent four years playing with Ronaldo in Real Madrid before joining Arsenal in 2013. –