Fubara

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – RIVERS state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council has expressed confidence in its governorship candidate, Siminalayi Fubara, to succeed Governor Nyesom Wike because he has an edge over all rivals against all odds.

Nwuke, Chairman, Publicity and Communications Committee, Consolidation of New Rivers Vision Campaign Council, said Fubara, fondly called Sim, dwarfs rivals in the 2023 race as an exceptional technocrat and administrator with top civil service experience among other qualities and riding on the extraordinary achievements of incumbent Governor Wike.

Responding yesterday in Port Harcourt to increasing allegations of various move and plots by Rivers PDP loyal to Wike to intimidate the opposition in the state, Nwuke, former Reps member, also chided the accusers, including the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, for resorting to underhand practices to stir distrust and unrest in Rivers.

Nwuke said, “We are glad that in Sim we have a competent administrator, an experienced technocrat, and a man with a heart of gold who understands the civil service and his fellow Rivers people.

“The future of our State belongs to those who love and respect her, who have a will to carry along everyone, and who are determined to provide development projects for the upliftment of our people and their communities.

“Besides, the Wike administration has surpassed all expectations in terms of project delivery. The Rivers people know this, the Nigerian people appreciate this fact and the Federal Government has acknowledged this reality.

“Our vision is to provide health facilities, deepen the State’s commitment to improved formal education, use the extension of university campuses to the grassroots as vehicle for cultivating university communities, and growing rural economies.

“More than that, the new roads within and outside the State capital under Wike’s conceived New Rivers Vision, flyovers adorning our major city, are all part of a deliberate plan to create unrestricted access, flow of goods and services and speedy evacuation of agricultural produce. Taking these attainments to higher levels is the task before Sim”.

On alleged Wike and Rivers PDP intimidation of the opposition, Nwuke said, “Armed with the kind of scorecard that Governor Wike has put on the table, the goodwill that the PDP in Rivers is enjoying, what do we need thugs for?”