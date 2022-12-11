RIF Trust, part of the Latitude Group, one of the leading international Residency and Citizenship by Investment firms has been appointed as the Global Marketing Agent for St Lucia’s Citizenship by Investment Programme. This landmark announcement marks a decade of growth and success for the global company which has assisted over 4,000 clients and their families since its inception.

The Hon. Dr Ernest Hilaire, the Deputy Prime Minister of St Lucia, and Mr Mc Claude Emmanuel, the Chief Executive Officer of the Citizenship by Investment Unit of St Lucia, on November 21st, 2022 joined RIF Trust and Latitude’s team at their Dubai office in Business Bay to formally announce the appointment of RIF Trust and Latitude as the Global Marketing Agent for the St Lucia Citizenship by Investment Programme.

The Hon. Dr Ernest Hilaire noted thus: “This appointment is very important for St Lucia. We are certainly delighted to announce this news to ensure we continue building our relationship with RIF Trust and Latitude as they have been very important to the success of the Citizenship by Investment Programme in St Lucia over the last few years.”

Mr Mc Claude Emmanuel stated, “I’m excited about this new partnership with RIF Trust and Latitude as we’ve enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship for some time.”

Mimoun Assraoui, RIF Trust’s CEO and Latitude’s Vice Chairman expressed his excitement, “We are delighted to host them in our Dubai office for this landmark appointment and will continue to have further events around the world with St Lucia throughout next year.”