The third edition of Nigeria’s premiere motorsports and fashion event, Revs and Runway is set to take place on December 11, 2022 at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

REVS AND RUNWAY is an automotive, fashion and lifestyle event with a number of activities taking place simultaneously, including supercar and power bike revving, drifting and racing, a fashion showcase amongst other attractions. The event has an empowerment component for SMEs to meet and engage with their target audience and scale up their business.

Speaking on what to expect from this year’s event, Oluwashina Agbelese, one of the founding partners of the show said “Revs and Runway has been a natural magnet for its fans over the years and this year happens to be the most anticipated so far. The entire revs and runway team is working tirelessly to ensure we over deliver on expectations.”

Agbelese added that motorsports is an emerging area in Nigeria and its fusion with fashion is a way of expanding its reach to new audiences around the country. “Revs and Runway is not just for a small group of people, or for men only. There is something for everyone. And the fashion component cuts across every demographic.”

With the theme “INTENSE” Revs and Runway 2022 will feature Pro drifters, car & bike stuntmen as well as talented up and coming designers like Ready To wear by Emem, Tess Benjamin, Essien, Joe Parson, Allure by Marie Babs, Domingo, Mrs Sandra O Couture, Next Berries, Sipson Levon, Ashi Clothing and No Limit Stitches.