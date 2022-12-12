Dragon Age: Absolution is based on the Bioware Dragon Age series of games. It is one of the reasons it has fans as excited as they are. It apparently takes over the timeline after the Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC, putting it squarely between that game and the upcoming one, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.

This goes a long way to make it worth the watch for many, though don’t expect it to answer any of your burning questions about the canon situation after the upheaval of Inquisition.

The show, however, does include several attractions and some returning characters, one of which players will have likely thought they’d seen the last of.

The show features a few animated adaptations here and there. Aside from Qwydion the Qunari mage that Ashly Burch voices, that is, who never fails to make any scene she is in pop. Productions of this kind with oversight from an IP holder are naturally constrained, and animation in general is often created under a series of compromises from the jump.

With every single movement demanding several steps in the creative process – not to mention whatever specific involvement Netflix and BioWare might have had directly or indirectly – it’s a wonder anything is ever made at all. On that basis, Dragon Age: Absolution is a delight, and one cannot help but wonder what comes next in the Dragon Age franchise.