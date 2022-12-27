By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA—Worried by the spate of insecurity in his Ukwulu community in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, the newly elected President-General of Ukwulu Town Union, UTU, Christopher Uba Ayofu has made a passionate appeal to the state government and security agencies to assist in bringing the level of insecurity in the area to the barest minimum.

Ayofu who appealed yesterday shortly after his election at their Civic Centre, said the level at which gunmen and Fulani herdsmen are operating in the area has become too worrisome that he is now soliciting the assistance of the state government and security agencies to come to their rescue.

He recalled that a few months ago, the vigilante commander was kidnapped by the gunmen and was rescued with N5 million ransom payment, and a few weeks after, he was shot by gunmen again and is now receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

Ayofu who until his election yesterday was the chairman of the caretaker committee of the town union for two years lamented that while the gunmen are harassing the community from one side, Fulani herdsmen are busy raping their women and stopping farmers from going to their farmlands.

He however pledged to tackle the situation headlong, together with other developmental projects in the area.