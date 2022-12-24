By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE lawmaker representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Dennis Idahosa has visited the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Uhogua, Ovia North East local government area where he donated several food items and revealed that the extension of electricity from the national grid to the camp has begun.

He donated food items running into millions of naira to the IDP and expressed regret that it has taken years for the camp to be connected to the national grid.

He said the connection when completed, would save the facility the huge amount being spent on diesel to power their generator and such resources could be channelled into other purposes.

He said the food items was meant to cushion the biting effect of inflation, as well as provide the displaced persons something to enjoy for the yuletide.

Idahosa said “It is a huge camp and without support from well meaning individuals and organisations, there will always be a huge gap of taking care of the needs of the children and adults here.

“They don’t just need only food, there are other needs such as medical supplies, toiletries and educational needs of the children,” he stated.

In his response, Co-ordinator of the camp, Pastor Solomon Forunsho commended the lawmaker for the electricity and food items.

He noted that the over 2000 people in the camp have for years appealed for the extension of electricity to the camp without any positive response.

He said “It is the same way we have been making an appeal for support for the education needs of the children several of who are in tertiary institutions across the country.

“At a time, we were selling some of the food items in stock to take care of these needs. Just this year, we had 156 of them that sat for the UTME .

“We are indeed elated with the gesture of Dennis Idahosa for the food items and provision of electricity that have been one of our major challenge this past years,” he said.

Among the food items distributed by the lawmaker included: 1000 bags of garri, 250 bags of Rice, 400 bags of beans, 20cartoons of tomato paste, 30 cartoons of seasonings and 20 kegs of vegetable oil.