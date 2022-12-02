By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats superstar singer, Wizkid’s controversial statement where he disparaged rap music by labelling it ‘boring’ and ‘dead’ has incurred the wrath of a plethora of Nigerian rap lovers particularly, indigenous rapper, Oladips.

The street-hop singer took to his social media page to shade Wizkid with a ‘diss’ track; criticizing his remarks and mocking him for not supporting the Nigerian rap community.

Wizkid also made many fans and critics curious after he announced via Twitter page this afternoon that he has a “special announcement” on December 3.

The Afrobeats megastar made the controversial statement in a recent interview with 10 Magazine Australia where he stated that Afobeats is the new pop as he doesn’t listen to rap music because many rappers have failed to adapt to change.

He said, “Afrobeats is the new pop. I sold two million copies in America off of one song! Even some American artists don’t have a diamond record. If I’m being honest, I don’t listen to any other genre of music anymore,” he said.

“I don’t listen to rap – that s** is boring to me,” he continues. “It’s dead now, it’s tired.”

“These guys do the same s**, rap on the same beats, same flows,” he continued.

While some music fans and influencers such as Samklef opined that the Grammy-award-winning singer was obviously misinterpreted as he was probably not referring to his fellow Nigerian rap singers and jokingly said rappers should try ‘rap singing.’

However, Oladips and a few Nigerian music lovers got disappointed and criticized him for uttering such remarks.

While freestyling to the beat of American rapper, Kanye West’s ‘Good Morning’, Oladips dragged the Afrobeats superstar for uttering disappointing remarks about rappers whereas, he failed to contribute to the growth of fellow Nigerian rappers.

He also bragged about his rap talent and also referenced Starboy record signee,Terri by describing his musical career growth as being stunted.

Veteran rapper, MI Abaga also countered Wizkid‘s comments about rap music and went ahead to list names of Nigerian rap singers such as Vector, A.Q, Falz, Ladipoe, Blaqbonez, Ice Prince, Ajebo Hustlers and other singers who are currently the rave of the moment while also noting that the genre is on ‘the rise.’

The 41-year-old rapper wrote on Twitter: “Aq – winning. SDC – winning. Falz – winning. M – I de try. VEC – winning. Poe – winning. Odumodu- winning. Yp – winning.

“BlaqBonez – winning. Dan dizzy – winning. Ajebo hustlers – winning. Ice – winning. etc etc etc… point is that rap is on the rise!”

