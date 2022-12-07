By Cynthia Alo

Rainoil Limited, a leading indigenous integrated energy company in Nigeria, has successfully implemented the requirements of the ISO 9001:2015 standard aimed at retail sales, bulk storage, and logistics of refined petroleum products, liquified petroleum gas, and lubricants in order to improve its processes, procedures, and products. ISO 9001 is the international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system. Organizations use the standard to demonstrate their ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customers’ and regulatory requirements.

The Director General of Standard Organization of Nigeria, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, who was represented by Engr. Nwaoma Oluije, Deputy Director, Management Systems of SON, presented the certificate to Rainoil executives at the company’s Headoffice on Monday, saying the certification is a landmark achievement in the pursuit of service excellence and has elevated Rainoil to the privileged class of Quality Management Systems Certified Organizations in Nigeria. According to Salim, the adoption of the ISO 9001:2015 quality management system framework reflects Rainoil’s vision of always providing quality products to their customers.

He also said the certification provides Rainoil Limited with strong, globally recognized, and acceptable solutions to the challenges of managing quality and delighting customers.

Expressing delight at the company’s achievement, the Group Managing Director of Rainoil Limited, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, said the certification affirms Rainoil’s adherence to internationally acceptable standard requirements and the ability of the company to get it right the first time and always.

Ogbechie assured the team of SON that the company will ensure the system remains healthy. According to him, Rainoil has, from its first day of operation, placed a premium on top quality and has since remained committed to offering quality products and excellent service delivery.