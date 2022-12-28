THE Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA), the umbrella association of Estates and residents in the Lekki- Epe corridor of Lagos State, has called for immediate action to stop the killing of its members and other Nigerians by policemen.

LERSA, in a statement by its President, Olorogun James Emadoye, described the killing of Mrs. Bolanle Raheem, a lawyer, by a policeman as “distressing” and “one of too many incidents within a very short period.

Emadoye recalled that just a few weeks ago, there was a protest against the killing of a promising young man in Sangotedo area that almost went out of control.

According to the LERSA president, the association does not think that protests would produce required results and has, therefore, started engaging with the relevant authorities to find a lasting solution to what has become a major threat to the communities in the corridor and the whole country.