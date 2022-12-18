FIFA President Gianni Infantino gives a press conference Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) in Doha on December 16, 2022, during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

Rousing team talks, feuding teammates and pithy one-liners — AFP looks back at some of the best quotes of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar:

“Take your phone and take a picture with him if you want!” — Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard suggests a novel approach to dealing with Argentina’s Lionel Messi in his half-time team-talk. Renard’s words did the trick as Saudi Arabia upset the South Americans 2-1.

“People say the favourites are France. But we have the greatest player of all time.” — Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez on his team’s not-so-secret weapon, Lionel Messi.

“Today I feel Qatari, today I feel Arab, today I feel African, today I feel gay, today I feel disabled, today I feel a migrant worker.” — FIFA president Gianni Infantino speaks at his opening press conference.

“It’s high time we stop with this conversation, stop the controversies. It’s high time for you to leave (Cristiano) Ronaldo alone, in acknowledgement for what he’s done for Portuguese football.” — Portugal coach Fernando Santos tries to shift the focus from his superstar.

“When you watch Rocky, you want to support Rocky Balboa because of his hard work and commitment and I think we’re the Rocky Balboa of this World Cup.” — Morocco coach Walid Regragui sums up his team’s underdog spirit.

“It’s not my fault because I didn’t miss the penalty.” — Uruguay veteran Luis Suarez is unrepentant about his infamous 2010 World Cup handball against Ghana.

“No chance, we’re too old. I think our chance was 2018. We have a good team, but it is ageing.” — Belgium talisman Kevin De Bruyne dismisses the Red Devils’ chances of winning the World Cup.

“Where did it go wrong? We probably also attack badly because we are too old, that must be it now, surely?” — Belgium’s veteran defender Jan Vertonghen hits back at De Bruyne after defeat to Morocco.

“You talk of human rights, racism, kids dying in schools with shootings, we have solidarity with all those causes. But here our mission is to bring smiles to all people for 90 minutes.” — Iran coach Carlos Queiroz takes a dig at American culture ahead of the Iranians’ game with the USA.

“I am psychologically destroyed. It is definitely the defeat which has hurt me the most, which left me paralysed for 10 minutes after the match, after which I burst into tears without being able to stop.” — Distraught Brazil star Neymar after his team’s shock exit to Croatia.

“As the captain, I’ll take that on the chin and that responsibility.” — England captain Harry Kane after a missed penalty proves crucial in a 2-1 quarter-final loss to France.

“There’s nobody I would have rather had in that situation and if we had one tomorrow I’d feel exactly the same way.” — England manager Gareth Southgate rallies to Kane’s defence.

“When it happens this way, it feels like watching like a horror movie.” — Kai Havertz after Germany’s stunning first-round exit.

“I’m going to go home and hug my kids, maybe find a camel and go and ride in the desert for a couple of days and get my head straight.” — Canada coach John Herdman after his team’s elimination.